Nicki Minaj Thanks Wendy Williams for Supporting Her Relations With Kenneth Petty

Wendy Williams really had kind things to say about Nicki Minaj and her relationship with Kenneth Petty, to the surprise of many people.

Wendy had long established herself as one of Nicki’s fiercest critics, but during a recent episode of her talk show, had kind things to say about Nicki and Petty.

She played the audio of Nicki defending Petty and began to clap for the rapper. “You don’t have to clap with me, but this woman has amassed a fortune and she’s very famous and no matter what you have, when you turn the key to your abode and there’s no one there but crickets, it’s not all good and so, she also says she wants to get married before having a baby — how rare these days. So, I say good for you Nicki,” Wendy told the crowd.

Even fans were shocked to hear Wendy’s remarks. “Regardless of all that, (cuz we don’t know the fakks on that) thank you Wendy,” Nicki wrote in her tweet. See the post below: Regardless of all that, (cuz we don’t know the fakks on that) thank you Wendy https://t.co/T5fCaaLB5f — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 31, 2019