Nicki Minaj Thanks Megan Thee Stallion For Her Support: ‘It Means A Lot To Me’

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion had a lot of fun on Instagram Live, dancing and laughing, and Minaj took a moment to thank Megan for her support and offered some encouragement and advice about her album.

“I really appreciate you, and even though we’ve been joking a lot, I wanted to tell you that it means a lot to me all of the nice and all of the sweet things that you ever said,” she said. “Like, it means the world to me.”

“We love you!” Megan Thee Stallion responded. They also discussed their zodiac signs (Meg is an Aquarius and Nicki is a Sagittarius) before Minaj praised her energy and offered some words of wisdom.

“Don’t overthink it and don’t beat yourself up,” she said. “I find that when I treat it like fun and playtime I get better results.”

Check out videos of their conversation below.

