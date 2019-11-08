Nicki Minaj Collaborates With Karol G on ‘Tusa’

Nicki Minaj has a new music for her fans.

The rapper has shared a snippet of her upcoming collaboration “Tusa” with Latin songstress Karol G.

“TONIGHT 9 PM EST‼️‼️‼️‼️ #TUSA @karolg,” Nicki teased on Instagram, and in the clip she flexes her Spanish prowess, while Karol G stands angelically in front of pink rose petals and a myriad of statues.

Now the video is out and everyone is talking about it.

And this comes weeks after she announced her retirement and later clarified that she was really talking about her fifth album.

Watch “Tusa” below.