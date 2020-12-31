Nicki Minaj Talks About Motherhood, Says Breastfeeding “is Very Painful”

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter to speak honestly about her experience with motherhood.

The rapper who celebrated her son turning three months old on Wednesday, opened up an impromptu fan Q&A, during which she admitted to having a “painful” experience with breastfeeding, and shared how her water broke.

“I was butt naked,” she recalled. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.”

Minaj added that she was calm during the ordeal, but her husband was understandably scared. “I was laughing at him,” she joked.

The first-time mom was in labor “all night” and had a natural vaginal birth with epidurals. “I pushed for 2 1/2 hours,” she explained. “Only [because] first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him out.”

In another tweet, the rap queen said that the baby had no problem “latching on” to her breast while she was at the hospital, which surprised her because she was scared that he wouldn’t breast feed right away.

“But breastfeeding is very painful,” she confessed. “Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

When asked more about her pregnancy journey, Minaj encouraged fans to watch her upcoming six-episode docuseries on HBO Max.

Swipe to check out all her tweets:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

