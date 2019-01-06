Nicki Minaj Speaks About Growing Up With Her Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has taken to her Twitter to speak about her relationship with Kenneth Petty, growing up with him, how she has always known him to be a crazy one.

The rapper opened up about this after her fans probed her about their sex life, how many times they could go on in one night, and if they have chosen baby names at this time.

“We were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything,” she said.

She continued, “He’s like the male version of my bff TT. They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol.”

