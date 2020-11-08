Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Alleged Davido Collaborative Single

Celebrity / Music

Last night, a Twitter user leaked a song that he alleged is the much-anticipated Davido single featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The upbeat song quickly stirred warm reactions on social media, with Davido’s fans praising it to high heavens. See some of the reactions:

But Nicki Minaj has said in a since-deleted tweet that it “ain’t no damn Davido song. And the others aint beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”

Ouch.

See the post:

