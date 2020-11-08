Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Alleged Davido Collaborative Single

Last night, a Twitter user leaked a song that he alleged is the much-anticipated Davido single featuring American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The upbeat song quickly stirred warm reactions on social media, with Davido’s fans praising it to high heavens. See some of the reactions:

Best sound I’ve heard this weekend. Davido and Nicki Minaj, thank you oo🤲🏼🤲🏼🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/nUzqMf2sw4 — Shola (@jayythedope) November 7, 2020

You could tell that they’ve just been waiting for Davido to realease anything so they can project hate and when they couldn’t wait any longer they leaked the track with Nicki and it backfired Cos it’s a Jam 😂 — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 7, 2020

Davido collaboration with Nicki Minaj is fire🔥🔥🔥 Baba no talk “she tell me say” una Dey vex 😂😂😂 — Shola (@jayythedope) November 7, 2020

Omo that davido ft Nicki song is dope, only God knows how the rest will be😭😭😭 — Mina🍫✨ (@Nofreeusername) November 7, 2020

Mehn just heard the Davido and Nicki part, so lit mad jaaammmm OBO you need to drop this album like tomorrow 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xxMGenGLlw — ÇÜPPY's BØÖ🧁😈🦅 (@oluwa_dharmi) November 7, 2020

But Nicki Minaj has said in a since-deleted tweet that it “ain’t no damn Davido song. And the others aint beats I used. Must’ve been miki minach.”

Ouch.

See the post:

Nicki came all the way from USA to Nigeria twitter 😂 just to clear up the ongoing rumors about the song with davido ! Queen of rap for a reason ! pic.twitter.com/PoF8Leh646 — Y I N K A 😈 (@I_Am_Tunechi) November 7, 2020

