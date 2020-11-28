Nicki Minaj Shares Voice Recording of Her Son

Looks like Nicki Minaj’s newborn son is about ready to hop on a track and start slitting bars alongside his mother.

The rapper and mother of one took to her Twitter page to share a voice recording of her baby boy and shared with her fans, The Barbz.

In the audio Nicki Minaj can be heard urging her baby to say hi to The Barbz, a request he acceded to as he gifted them with a few seconds worth of baby talk.

We cannot wait to see mama and son collaborate on some music together in the nearest future because at this rate, we’re positive he’s got it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

