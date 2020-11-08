Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Shares Update About Her Baby Boy and Motherhood

Nicki Minaj is having a time of her life.

The rapper took to her Twitter yesterday to chat with her fans who want to know how she and her baby boy are fairing. A fan, who misses her, had asked her to get a nanny for her newborn son, who she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed in September.

Nicki shared that she shared she hasn’t yet hired a caretaker for her baby, writing, “Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho.”

She continued, “Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said ‘absolutely TF NOT,'” she wrote. “he wants his undivided attention chile.”

Check out her tweets:

