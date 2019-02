Nicki Minaj took a break from social media, and now has surfaced with a new video for her Queen track “Hard White.”

The video was directed by Mike Ho, and it comes five months after she dropped her album, which is now certified platinum.

This video joins the others in the album whose visuals she had shared, and they include “Bed” with Ariana Grande, “Barbie Dreams,” “Good Form,” and more.

Watch below: