Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming Voice Note of Her Baby Boy: Listen

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming Voice Note of Her Baby Boy: Listen

Nicki Minaj is one happy mama.

The rapper took to her Twitter to share a message from her baby which she said was devoted Barbz; the audio starts off with a baby cooing, followed by Minaj saying: “Say hi to the Barbz, papa bear. Say hi.”

She continued in the heartwarming clip: “Whatcha doin’? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy.”

This comes two months after the rapper welcomed her son with her husband Kenneth Petty, and also one month after their first wedding anniversary.

Listen to the adorable new clip below.

,

Related Posts

David Beckham Ruining Cruz Beckham’s Groove is Every Dad

November 29, 2020

AY Makun and Wife, Mabel Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

November 29, 2020

The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020: Check Out the List of Winners

November 29, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply