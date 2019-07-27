Nicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms She’s Engaged and Pregnant

Nicki Minaj’s verse on Chance the Rapper’s reggae-tinged song “Zanies and Fools” has got everyone talking.

The rapper hinted on the track that she is engaged and expecting a baby with controversial boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” she rapper. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

And to fuel speculation, she posted a lyric from the song alongside a photo of her and Petty. Check it out below:

And listen to the song below:

Here’s what her fans think:

if nicki minaj is actually pregnant im about to be born again see yall in 9 months — sorry, we're closed (@coburgcoochie) July 26, 2019

OMG AT THE END OF ZANIES AND FOOLS NICKI SAID SHE WAS PREGNANT LISTEN TO THE WHOLE THING LIKE 10 TIMES AND YOULL HEAR IT — clown (@jayxtingz) July 26, 2019

THIS IS NOT A DRILL NICKI IS PREGNANT AND SHES GETTING MARRIED — Kazzy (@KazzyHart) July 26, 2019