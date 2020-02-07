Nicki Minaj Says She Regrets Fighting With Meek Mill on Twitter

Nicki Minaj wishes she never gave Meek Mill the attention he had been searching for.

The Queen rapper was interviewed by her manager, Irving Azoff, at a Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton, shortly after her row with Meek. During the conversation, she said she wished she backed away from the fight, and she used that to advice younger artistes on how to conduct themselves.

“Just try your best to let the small stuff go,” Minaj said around the 2-minute mark of the video above. “I took some time recently to just fuckin’ take time away. I was reflecting—I was looking at the things I did and my energy to it and I couldn’t believe it. I was just like, ‘What the hell.’ Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say. If I had to, I would’ve redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth.”

Azoff then jokingly asked if Minaj had done any tweeting today, to which she responded with a laugh, “I got hacked this morning, guys. Don’t believe anything you saw.”

She continued, “Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the fuck did I? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘OK, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

See the video below: