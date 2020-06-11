Nicki Minaj Says Proceeds From Her New Song With 6ix9ine is for a Good Cause

Yesterday, 6ix9ine revealed he will be dropping a new song, “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj, on Friday. As expected, this stirred heated reactions on social media.

Many people had a problem with 6ix9ine legal history, but Minaj took to her Instagram to confirm the collaboration and to also announce that they both will be donating proceeds from the song to the bailing effort for folks who are being arrested for protesting against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she wrote in her post.

“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight.”

See Minaj’s post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

