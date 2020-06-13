Nicki Minaj Says Marriage Makes Her “Feel on Top of the World”

Nicki Minaj is living the best time of her life!

The rap queen appeared on last night’s episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Apple Music, where he also featured all-star cast of guests including T-Pain, Damien Lillard, Noreaga and Lil Duval.

Wayne introduced Nicki as “the First Lady of Young Money and the Queen of every f—ing thing,” and then they delved into a chat about being a female in the rap game. Wayne recalled that when he signed Nicki to his label back in 2009, people told him not to sign a woman.

Reacting to this, Nicki said:

“It was getting someone to take you serious, and that was the whole thing I was worried about. I didn’t know if you would take me serious, because at the time people had really given up on female rappers. I just knew I was going to make it, so I was enjoying the groundwork of it and I was working super hard. I think people don’t realize the work that goes into it. Because if you’re not going to work, why bother?”

Wayne talked about their Billboard Hot 100 entries achievements, and also congratulated Nicki on her chart topping “Say So” remix with Doja Cat.

She replied:

“I have never built my career on whether or not something goes number one. Most of the things that stick forever in rap, they don’t go number one.”

And on how married life is treating her, she gushed over her husband Kenneth Petty, saying:

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she explained. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone who feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, you feel on top of the world.”

Listen to the full episode here.

