Nicki Minaj Says Her HBO Max Series Will be “Raw, Unfiltered”

Nicki Minaj is finally ready to bring her docuseries to TV.

The rapper confirmed this in a video shared on her social media yesterday, during a special announcement on the 10th anniversary of her debut album Pink Friday, adding that HBO Max has ordered a docuseries about her life.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s Onika Tanya Maraj, and I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max!” she said in a video. “It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey. And I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Per THR:

Her album Pink Friday was released on Nov. 20, 2010. The groundbreaking debut project went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and logged six weeks atop Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2011, tying for the longest reign by a female rapper (Minaj has since broken the record). It was also nominated for best rap album at the 2012 Grammys and won favorite rap/hip-hop album at the 2011 American Music Awards.

See her video below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

