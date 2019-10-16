Nicki Minaj Reveals Upcoming Collaboration With Adele: ‘It’s An Epic Song’

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she recently collaborated with Adele and that the song will drop soon.

The rapper opened about this to Entertainment Tonight, adding: “Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

Well, there you have it. Hopefully, this leak will not jeopardise the effort.

And this comes one month after People reported that Adele is definitely planning to release new music soon. “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” a source close to Adele told the outlet in early September. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

We can’t wait.

