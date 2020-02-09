Nicki Minaj Reveals New Alter Ego “Queen Sleeze” for Upcoming Album

So, Nicki Minaj has a new alter ego.

The Queen rapper revealed this during a Q&A session via Twitter. One fan asked if Nicki’s next project would see the return of one of her classic alter egos—Roman Zolanski, the Harajuku Barbie, Nicki Lewinsky, etc.—or someone completely new. Nicki told the Barbz they can expect the latter.

“Queen Sleeze,” she wrote, followed by a devil emoji.

“She’s more calm but way deadlier,” Nicki continued in the chat. “My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet then when I yell. Lmao. He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead tf serious.”

Nicki also confirmed that she had a title for her fifth studio album—the follow-up to 2018’s Queen; however, she did not provide any hints.

See the exchange below:

She’s more calm but way deadlier. My husband always says he’s more afraid when I talk quiet then when I yell. Lmao. He said that’s how he knows when I’m dead tf serious. 🤣♥️ https://t.co/a6nVAcmTNf — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020

I have the title already. 🤧 https://t.co/Wd1ahK9aAf — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020

I was playing a snippet for my crazy fans & they made me put it out. They are bullies. I only had 1 verse done. The label bullied me too. I’ve been bullied. #YikesOutNow https://t.co/XpNnqRsubt — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 8, 2020