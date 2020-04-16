Nicki Minaj Reportedly is Not Divorcing Her Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj got many people talking after she changed her name on social media.

Recall that after she married husband Kenneth Petty in October, she changed her name on her social media profiles to “Mrs. Petty” in recognition of her husband.

But recently, she changed her Instagram name to “Barbie” and her Twitter name to “YIKES,” after her new single. This led her fans to believe there’s trouble in paradise.

But those close to her have assured Page Six that all is well in the Petty household.

“Nicki Minaj is still with her man,” a source said. The insider went on to reveal that Nicki’s social media rebrand is actually the start of an album rollout. “It’s just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music.”

She has since reverted to her husband’s name.

