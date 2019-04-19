Nicki Minaj Reportedly Fires Her Management Team

Nicki Minaj reportedly has fired her management team.

According to Billboard, the 36-year-old rapper parted ways with her longtime managers Cortez Bryant and Gee Roberson of the Blueprint Group and Maverick Management.

And while reasons for their separation is not stated, this comes less than a week after Nicki appeared at Coachella alongside Ariana Grande and suffered embarrassing technical issues, same issues she faced throughout her 2019 European tour; she had to cancel multiple shows due to technical difficulties.

The rapper planned to kick off the North American leg of her tour but postponed after her co-headliner Future bowed out. The new dates of the North American tour dates have not been announced yet.

Plus, Nicki has been haunted by various scandal, feud and media fumbles in 2018, the most famous being her collaboration with controversial rapper 6ix9ine, and later her fight with Cardi B.

Fans are wishing her well.