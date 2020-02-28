Nicki Minaj Pledges $25,000 to St. Jude’s Home for Girls in Trinidad

Nicki Minaj has a heart of gold.

The rapper recently visited the St. Jude’s Home for Girls in her native home in Trinidad and Tobago, where she announced that she will be donating $25,000.

“I wanna thank you for your work with the girls,” Nicki said. “I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they’ve even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I wanna donate $25,000 to help the girls.”

She also suggested that there could be plans in the future to build a recreational center, saying, “I came to get ideas and you guys gave me a lot of great ideas on creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun.”

Check her out below:

.@NICKIMINAJ donated $25,000 to the St. Jude’s Home for Girls 💕 pic.twitter.com/3FqJtk0EKa — Nicki Minaj Charts (@NickiOnChart) February 27, 2020

Nicki Minaj at the Trinidadian St Jude's School talking to young girls. 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/atalrmvNVG — Minaj Society (@MinajSociety) February 27, 2020