National Museum of African American History Denies Giving Nicki Minaj With ‘Pioneer’ Award

The administrators of the National Museum of African American History has shut down the claims making rounds that they honoured Nicki Minaj with the “Pioneer of Hip Hop” award.

The rumours started yesterday, stirring mixed reactions, with many noting that the female rapper, even if she is the highest selling at the moment, does not deserve such award as there are true pioneers before her.

And it is why the official Twitter handle of the museum has clarified that Nicki was only included in a collage showing the state of African African identity.

“To clarify, Nicki Minaj is not honored in our Cultural Expressions exhibition but is included in a video compilation exploring African American culture including style, identity, foodways & artistry,” the tweet said.

Thank you for sharing photos of our Museum! To clarify, Nicki Minaj is not honored in our Cultural Expressions exhibition but is included in a video compilation exploring African American culture including style, identity, foodways & artistry. Learn more: https://t.co/dW4EPBGMcr — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) January 16, 2019