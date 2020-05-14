Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga & More’s Data Reportedly Stolen By Hackers

NME is reporting that Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and many other superstars are purportedly on the hit list of a group of hackers, who reportedly stole their details.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed to Variety by a New York-based media and entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, which said that that its internal data security was compromised by a ransomware attack. The confidential information stolen by the hackers include 756 gigabytes worth of contracts, nondisclosure agreements, phone numbers, email addresses and private correspondence.

Page Six adds that sources close to the situation have said that the hackers are demanding a USD $21million ransom, but the law firm is not negotiating with them.

Speaking with the press, Brett Callow, threat analyst at anti-malware software company Emsisoft, said:

“It would be the second largest [ransom] ever – as far as we know, at least. In these cases, it’s also possible that the criminals will attempt to extort money directly from the people whose information was exposed. Companies in this situation have no good options available to them. Even if they pay the ransom demand, there is no guarantee that the criminals will destroy the stolen data, especially if it has a high market value. The data may still be sold or traded.”

You can see the rest of the report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

