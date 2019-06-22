Nicki Minaj is Getting Married to Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty will soon tie the knot.

The rapper revealed on her new Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 that she and Petty have gotten a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj, 36, said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

And this comes a day after she dropped she featured Petty in her music video, for the song “Megatron,” in which she sang, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” which could be a reference to Petty’s criminal record; he is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter.

