Nicki Minaj Hops Onto a New Remix After Announcing Baby’s Gender

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Sada Baby for a remix of his single, “Whole Lotta Choppas”, and this comes mere hours after the rap queen announced the gender of her baby.

In her Instagram post, Minaj shared photos of the cards she got from friends, including Beyonce, Kim and Kanye Wes, and many others.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” it read.

Check it out:

Now, she has shared the link to her new remix.

Check out the single below:

