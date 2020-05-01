Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hops on Doja Cat’s Hit Single, ‘Say So’ [WATCH]

ukamakaUncategorizedNo Comment on Nicki Minaj Hops on Doja Cat’s Hit Single, ‘Say So’ [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj is back again. The Queen rapper has collaborated with Doja Cat for the remix of the latter;s hit single, Say So.

Billboard adds that Say So landed Doja on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 5. And with the new remix, which dropped at midnight, there are chances that it could go all the way to the top.

“They don’t understand the bag talk, I’m foreign/ When they think they top the queen, they start fallin’/ Word to my ass-shot, I’m so cheeky/ Got ’em/ Yes, I’m ghetto, word to Gepetto,” Nicki raps in this remix.

Listen to them below:

Related Posts

AFRIMA Unveiled Nominees for 6th AFRIMA

August 15, 2019

Peter Okoye Celebrates His Daughter Aliona’s Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

January 22, 2019

Burna Boy Gifts Himself a ‘Big Booty’ Range Rover

December 23, 2018

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *