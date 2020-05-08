Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hints that She is Now Pregnant With Her First Child

Nicki Minaj may be pregnant with her first child.

The rapper hinted at this last night during a Twitter Q&A with fans, after one fan asked if she’s been busy cooking while self-quarantined, and Nicki responded that she’s experienced cravings for red meat and salad with “extra jalapeños.”

And when another asked why this is so and if she is dealing with morning sickness, the rapper replied: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo”

As though that was not enough, Nicki also told her fans they’ll have to wait a “couple months” for a baby bump reveal. “The world ain’t ready yet,” she teased.

See her tweets below:

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty tied the knot last October.

