Last night Nicki Minaj sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview and talked about her upcoming album, her new single “Megatron,” the Met Gala, and more.

And midway through the hearty chat, she played the “Wheel of Freestyle” which required her to rhyme to Hexagon, Yeti, and Edible Arrangement below with a little help from the Roots. And she killed it.

Watch the video below: