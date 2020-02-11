Nicki Minaj Explains Why She’s Yet to Work With Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj returned with the first 2020 episode of her Queen Radio on Monday, and this comes two days after she released her first single of the year with “Yikes.”

In this episode, she spoke about why she took time releasing Yikes, before she brought 50 Cent as a surprise in-studio guest.

Nicki credited her fellow Queens native for paving the way and giving hope to a lot of people in the community. “There’s a place for bad music, it’s television,” 50 joked about pivoting from music to a successful film career. “It’s the biggest television show in the world and you’ll be like, ‘Who is that?’ They got the big budgets.”

Nicki teased the “If I Can’t” rapper about his lovey-dovey relationship with Jamira Haines. “It’s the listening,” 50 said when asked the key to their relationship working. “We all have baggage from previous situations, but I like her. She’s cool people.” Jackson has another show premiering on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET in ABC’s For Life, which is loosely based on the life story of Isaac Wright Jr. He even said Nicki can star on one of his upcoming shows.

And when a fan called in to ask why she hasn’t collaborated with Kendrick Lamar yet, Nicki joked that “he don’t wanna get washed” on a record. Minaj respects Kendrick’s craft and hopes to work with him in the near future. “He respects the craft of rap,” she continued, while seemingly hinting that the “craft” is becoming a lost art.

She also had some thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family. “Kudos to Harry,” Nicki said in support. “Real men always say, ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ It’s so attractive and turns me on. It’s like, put your woman first and make sure she’s happy. With what happened with Princess Diana, we don’t need a rerun. And if you’re being bullied in the media, then by God, he should support you in getting the f— up out of there.”

Listen to Queen Radio here.

