Nicki Minaj Earns First Billboard No. 1 Song With Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’

Nicki Minaj has finally gotten the honour she deserves.

The rapper was recently featured on the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and the song leapt from No. 6 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making it each artist’s first leader on the list.

Also, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a first Hot 100 No. 1, by total career entries, as “Say So” is her 109th charted title on the tally.

Another heartwarming record was Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, which rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Hot 100, thanks to the remix helmed by Beyoncé.

Check out the song that got Nicki her first No. 1:

