Nicki Minaj Drops “Going Bad” and “Drip Too Hard” Freestyles on Queen Radio: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back.

The rap queen took to her Queen Radio last night to drop her new freestyles–“Barbie Drip,” which was a freestyle over Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 “Drip Too Hard”; and “Barbie Gon Bad,” a remix of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad”– and also hint that she is set to drop her fifth album.

In the records, she bragged about her success, called out artistes who try to steal her style, rapping, “Imitating Nicki, while your ghostwriter dissin’ me?”

And then, she spoke about defending Meek during his legal battle, “I was in the court no Jays and Beys/Made her change her mind in the judge chamber sleeze.”

She later clarified that she meant no disrespect to JAY-Z and Beyoncé, whom she called “two of the most influential people” in her life.

However, many people knew she was dissing Meek and Drake with the line, “Old boy and my brother tried to end me dog.”

Listen to the track here and here.

And tell us what you think!