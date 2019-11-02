Nicki Minaj Drags Wendy Williams ‘Queen Radio,’ Calls Her ‘Demonic’ & ‘Vicious’

Nicki Minaj finally had a response for Wendy Williams, who mocked the rapper’s new husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty recently.

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Williams said on her show two days after the two tied the knot in a secret ceremony. “So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations.” The host was referring to Kenneth’s dark past, having served jail time for attempted rape and, later, first-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting.

“It’s not about doing your job,” the rapper opened her scathing comeback yesterday. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

“I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past,” she continued. “I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted.”

She then took aim at Wendy’s failed marriage with her cheating estranged husband Kevin Hunter. “But I understand why now. When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type. So I really wanted to pray for you today, because, look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels—b—-, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe. How you doin’, stupid. Wake up, hoes.”

“I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas,” she concluded. “And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news—people do it all the time—without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

Listen to Queen Radio via Apple Music here.