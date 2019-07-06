Nicki Minaj Drags Those Who Have Questioned Her Success

Nicki Minaj has taken to her Instagram to drag everyone who has a problem with her success.

On Friday, the rapper shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she bragged about her accomplishments as well as receiving love from fellow female artists. She reminded folks that it was only 12 years ago when she dropped her first full-length project without the help of ghostwriters or “a crusade by radio stations, influencers and blogs.”

“12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that,” she wrote. “Eventually the Barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls.”

She also acknowledged her influences. “I always shouted out my influences in my interviews,” she continued. “Now a days, it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn’t mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so.”

Nicki also issued a stern warning to those who criticise her success: “Y’all are rlly sick & ima call y’all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of y’all doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!”

And when a fan tried to silence her, she reminded everyone about the racist standard in the industry. “Taylor Swift can speak but I can’t,” she wrote when responding to criticism.

