Nicki Minaj Drags Miley Cyrus on Queen Radio, Calls Her ‘Perdue Chicken’

Nicki Minaj finally had a response for Miley Cyrus who recently had a lot to say about the rapper.

The pop star dropped a new EP She Is Coming in which she said “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” resurrecting their 2015 beef.

And so during her Beats 1 show, Nicki roasted the white girl, recalling their earlier beef, “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s dick in the studio.” Producer and rapper Mike WiLL Made-It worked with Cyrus on her 2013 album Bangerz in addition to She Is Coming.

Nicki continued, “Now you coming out with pink wigs. All you bitches wanna be Nicki…Perdue Chickens can never talk [shit] about queens. But I do notice a lot of Perdue chickens have been trying to say the queen’s name for clout. And that’s always been happening. And that’s what (Cyrus) did in the first place. And the white girl cry and made the black girl seem like she was a bad guy.”

And she said a lot more.

Listen below:

.@NickiMinaj responds to @MileyCyrus’ “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi” lyrics on #QueenRadio: “You sucked all that d*ck, only to come out looking like a perdue f*cking chicken on stage, and then got mad and went back to country music. Sit yo’ stupid ass down.” pic.twitter.com/7rZS4uM3KK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2019