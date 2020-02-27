Nicki Minaj Drags Blogs Writing About Her Husband: ‘People Get So Mad’

Nicki Minaj wants you all to know her husband Kenneth Petty is not on social media to see what you all are saying about him.

Recent drama started yesterday when a view surfaced showing the moment Petty shoved the hand of a singer who tried to touch Nicki at a festival in Trinidad and Tobago. Nicki later apologised for his action, but is still surprised that every blog is still writing about the story in a negative way.

Which is why she wants you all to know that he doesn’t see all those stories.

“My husband be all over the blogs & he don’t even know it. No social media to see y’all talk about him more than y’all talk bout these rappers dats out here doin the most for y’all attention. Chile lemme go suck his dick cuz. I could never comment on a regular man this much,” she tweeted.

She continued: “Ppl get so mad when they see u happy. Just laugh & keep it pushin. Life is beautiful.”

See her tweets:

