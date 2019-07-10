Nicki Minaj Cancels Saudi Arabia Appaeranace After Backlash

Nicki Minaj has pulled out of her scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia next week, citing her support for the rights of women and the LGBT community.

In case you missed it: the rapper was billed to headline a festival and this triggered an outcry from critics of the country’s human rights record. Also, some religious lot questioned how her revealing outfits and explicit lyrics would go over in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” the singer said in a statement, per BBC.

“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”