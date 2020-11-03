Nicki Minaj Bares Baby Bump as She Announces New Single With NBA Young Boy

Nicki Minaj shared a rare photo of herself and her baby bump as she announced her upcoming single with rapper NBA Young Boy, and this comes weeks after she welcomed her baby boy with Kenneth Petty.

From the photo which shows her rocking a neon jacket and a two piece set complete with a sparkly pair of boots, it was clear that the single was recorded when she was still pregnant.

“#WhatThatSpeedBout, Thursday night. NBA Young Boy x Barbie x Mike Will NIGHT,” she captioned the post.

The track will be Nicki’s second she’s released since giving birth to her first child on Sept. 30.

See the post.

