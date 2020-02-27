Nicki Minaj Apologises After Her Husband Shoved a Trinidadian Singer

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to apologise after the video of her husband Kenneth Petty pushing the arm of a Trinidadian singer surfaced.

The drama occurred during Carnival festivities in her home country in Trinidad and Tobago. She had gone to participate in the annual fete, where she was seen rocking an elaborate teal costume while waving to fans from a parade truck.

Things was going well, until a video showed when she standing by her husband as Trinidadian artist Iwer George performed just several feet away. At one point during the ride, George was seen reaching over to Nicki in an apparent effort to get her involved. Petty didn’t seem pleased with the move, as he was captured pushing the artist’s arm away with a disapproving look on his face.

This stirred drama, which is why she has apologised on his behalf.

“Oh gawd. Allyuh like shit eh? I go cuz all yuh real fkn stink yuh know?” Nicki wrote. “He don’t understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my ppl to death. Period … I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn babe.”

