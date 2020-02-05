Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are Fighting on Twitter and It’s Ugly!

So, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are fighting on Twitter.

The drama began yesterday after fans caught Meek liking a post dissing Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and this stirred heated conversation on social media, especially because only days ago, the trio clashed at a store in West Hollywood.

Reacting to the diss, Nicki tweeted this:

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

These accusations prompted a response from Meek. In his own tweets, Meek refutes these claims and mentions Nicki Minaj’s brother who is in jail for child molestation.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

To affirm her accusation, Minaj tweeted out claims that Meek has abused her and women in his family.

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

She then touched on her brother’s legal situation.

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Nasty, right?

We wonder how this will all end.