Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Reportedly Obtain Marriage License

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty!

The rapper and her boyfriend took a trip to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to get their marriage license on Monday (July 29), according to TMZ. And sources close to the couple claim that they saw Nicki and Petty at the marriage license bureau window.

The couple tried to keep a low profile inside the courthouse as they waited in line at a window that read, “Marriage licenses and ceremony Appts. ONLY.” Nicki was wearing a baseball cap over her knee-length bright red hair. Petty paid for the license before they left.

This comes one month after an episode of Queen Radio in June, during which Nicki said that she and Petty had already received their marriage license. “We did get our marriage license,” she told listeners.

And she rappeed about their relationship on “Zanies and Fools” off Chance the Rapper’s new album The Big Day.

“I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means,” raps Nicki. “While he was up North for a body / I bodied everybody and got known for my body / My ni**a home now, he the Clyde to my Bonnie / ‘Bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy.”