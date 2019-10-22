Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are Now Married!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are Now Married!

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her partner Kenneth Petty!

The rapper just took to her Instagram to confirm that she and Petty exchanged their vows yesterday, October 21. And this comes one month after she confirmed that they applied for a marriage license.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” the “Starships” rapper, 36, tweeted. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted last month.

And they have now done the deed.

See her post below:

