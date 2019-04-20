Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown Reportedly Will Tour Together This Fall

Variety reports that Nicki Minaj and Brown are scheduled to go on tour this fall.

According to the media house, the details surrounding the trek have not been confirmed, however, the New Jersey’s Prudential Center has posted a Sept. 13 concert that lists Brown as the headliner and Nicki as the featured act. Tickets for the show are expected to go on sale next Friday.

And this comes barely a day after the duo released their collaborative track “Wobble Up” with G-Eazy, and also in the wake of the news that Nicki has fired her management team.

Her fans are excited though.

