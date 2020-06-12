Nicki Minaj Addresses 6ix9ine Snitching Business, Slams Colleagues

Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine finally dropped their new song, Trollz, and as usual, the latter took to his Instagram Live to address folks who have a problem with him collaboration with the feds.

On her Instagram, Nicki called out rappers who have been criticising 6ix9ine; she essentially called them hypocrites. “I feel street n***as have every right to feel how they want to feel about snitching because they live that life,” Nicki said. “I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody, and if a top executive rat calls one of y’all unsigned rappers right now, y’all signing … Let’s be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n***as.”

Nicki went on to say she and 6ix9ine are not “on the block,” they’re in the music business—just like many 6ix9ine critics.

“You rappers are in rooms all the time with people with sketchy pasts,” she continued. “I’m not judging anybody … I have so much respect for so many of these people … [but] none of you n***as are from the block. If these n***a are still out there doing what they’re doing and really living that life want to talk about it, I gotta respect it because they play by a different code … But as far as rappers they gotta just play it easy, ’cause y’all know y’all bend the rules for certain people … Talking ’bout snitches when there’s snitches in your camp.”

Nicki also reminded viewers that the proceeds from “Trollz” are going to the The Bail Project, which provides bail relief to low-income individuals.

“We just want to make sure the protestors and everybody on the front lines … we want you to know how much I respect the people out there protesting and lending their voices,” she said. “And 20 percent of our proceeds will go to the Bail Out Fund … Shout out to everybody, all the black lives, the innocent black people that’ve been killed senselessly. We hope that all you see your voices are so powerful.”

Watch her video below:

