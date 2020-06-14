Nickelodeon Says SpongeBob is a Member of the LGBTQ Community

Nickelodeon has officially confirmed that SpongeBob SquarePants is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The children’s television channel took to Twitter on Saturday to make the big reveal. “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” they tweeted, and included three images of characters from the Nick roster: SpongeBob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra.

Many fans had been argusing that SpongeBob is gay. ANd while many are pleased with the official reveal, Nickelodeon didn’t specified his exact identity (which could also include bisexual, queer, etc.).

They also turned off the replies to its tweet. Fans still celebrated the moment and championed the network for its recognition of Spongebob for Pride.

See the tweet below:

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

