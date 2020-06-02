Nickelodeon Goes Off Air for 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds in Support of Justice for George Floyd

As protests for justice by individuals continue all over the United States, corporations are also taking a stand in the fight against police brutality.

Many corporations have spoken up condemning the actions of Derek Chauvin and other police officers, however, Nickelodeon took it a step further.

The children cable TV channel went off air for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the number of minutes Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

This it did in support of justice, equality and human rights.

During the break, Nickelodeon wrote out a powerful declaration of kids’ rights.

Nickelodeon is an American pay television channel which was first tested on December 1, 1977, before relaunching on April 1, 1979 as the first cable channel for children.

