Nickelodeon: 5 Types Of People Who Joined Us At NickFest This Year

Nickelodeon had the entire country buzzing this weekend when they treated children and parents to a weekend of pure entertainment at NickFest.

What was the gag?

Children and parents had the opportunity to meet Nickelodeon characters like Shimmer and Shine, Paw Patrol, Sponge Bob square pants, The rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and much more. They even enjoyed live performances from Patoranking, Teni, Rema and Fireboy.

Here are 5 types of people who joined us at NickFest this year.

The Selfie-takers: Let’s not act like selfies are not important. Having fun at NickFest is cool and all but what fun is it if you don’t have any front camera action.

The Fanatics: While some people were looking for proof of a good time, some just wanted to soak up the awe of meeting Nickelodeon characters. Meeting your favourite Nickelodeon characters is definitely an experience of a lifetime so why not take it all in?

Music lovers: Dancing shoes, camera phones and flexible outfits were the gear for music lovers at NickFest. We heard Patoranking, Teni, Rema and FireBoy served some amazing performances on stage which had fans ecstatic.

The Foodies: Good food is essential to human survival and it is a more amazing experience when you get to enjoy a bite whilst sipping some Maltina.

The amateur photographers: With all the exciting line up of activities at NickFest, the inner photographer in anyone is bound to come through. From the characters to the artistes to the celebrity slime challenge, the amateur photographers took some incredible shots of all the fun-filled activities.

Well there you have it. See you guys at the 2020 Nickelodeon family festival, Nickfest.