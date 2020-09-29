Nickayla Rivera Breaks Silence on Moving in with Sister’s Ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera has broken on silence after report made the news that she had moved in with her sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, less than three months after her death.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to speak on the issue which sparked different reactions from different quarters after DailyMail published it.

Nickayla Rivera noted that she was only doing this so as to be there for her 5-year-old nephew, Josey during this agonising time of their lives as a family.

She further stated that she’s not concerned with the way things might look and urged folks to quit with the judgement but rather show compassion.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family,’ she said. ‘Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself.

“Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same.”

