Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary of First Date

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have had many firsts and will indeed have many more.

However, the beautiful couple are celebrating the second year anniversary of their first date and first picture together.

The ‘Quantico’ star shared a cute picture of herself and musician husband and wrote;

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights… ❤️”.

Nick Jonas in the comment section replied;
“Best two years of my life. I love you ❤️”.

