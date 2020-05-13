Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma Weeks After COVID-19 Hospitalisation

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots says that the actor has woken up from coma.

Recall that she has been sharing details of the Broadway star’s journey since he contracted the novel coronavirus and spent weeks in intensive care following complications caused by the disease.

“I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he is awake?'” said Kloots, while holding their infant son, Elvis. “He is awake!”

Kloots clarified that her husband is still weak and “even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all of his energy.”

“He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth,” she added in a note on her Instagram Story. “But he is following commands which means his mental status is coming back. This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way.”

This comes weeks after Cordero underwent an amputation surgery on one of his legs due to blood clotting and was put in a medically induced coma immediately afterward.

Kloots has been documenting Cordero’s health struggles on social media, including not only her own posts and well wishes for her husband, but those of others in the theater community who are fighting for Cordero to make a full recovery.

THR adds that a GoFundMe page was created a week ago to raise funds for Cordero’s mounting medical costs, with a goal of $450,000. At the time of this writing, more than $500,000 has been raised.

