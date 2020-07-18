Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Postponed Following Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon’s syndicated daytime talk show will no longer premiere on Oct. 5 as originally scheduled.
Speaking about this in a statement obtained by The Daily News, Debmar-Mercury said the “Nick Cannon” talk show “will not debut this year” and hope it will hit the airwaves next year.
“After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” the statement read. “We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views.”
“We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show.”
The company, which also produces and distributes Wendy Williams daily talk show and “Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey, noted that “Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”
This comes after Viacom fired Cannon for his anti-Semitic speech.
Nick Cannon has since apologised for this comments.