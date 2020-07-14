Nick Cannon’s Girlfriend, Jessica White Reveals She’s an Ordained Ifa Priestess

Jessica White has revealed that she is an Ifa priestess and is continuing her spiritual journey in that direction.

The model and girlfriend to Nick Cannon, spoke at length about her faith in the Ifa deity and hopes to continue learning about the deity as well as Orunmila.

White stated that she’s a gypsy and has always been intuitive and has been on this journey since she was 9 years.

Jessica White however noted that she has not abandoned her Christian faith and still reads the ‘word of God’ but is expanding her knowledge on spirituality and ancestry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

